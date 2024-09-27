NCFC Travels to El Paso

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - North Carolina FC is on the road for Week 30 of the USL Championship season to take on El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, September 28, at 3 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+.

The showdown in El Paso kicks off a road-heavy home stretch of the regular season that sees the team play four of the next five games away from WakeMed Soccer Park before ending the regular season at home on October 26.

NCFC enters the weekend fresh off an impressive 2-0 win over Indy Eleven. With the win, the team improved to 9-10-9 on the season and moves within just one point of Loudoun United FC in the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Oalex Anderson and Rafa Mentzingen both found the back of the net in that win, with Anderson's goal putting him just two strikes back of Brian Shriver's 35-goal NCFC all-competitions scoring record. Collin Martin got the assist on Mentzingen's goal and a well-rounded performance in the midfielder's 150th USL Championship regular season game earned him a spot on the league's Team of the Week bench.

El Paso enters the weekend in last place in the Western Conference with a 5-16-7 record, but Locomotive have picked up points in four of its last five matches with a 1-1-3 record.

Amando Morena has been the main scoring threat for Locomotive this season with six goals, but El Paso has struggled in front of net as a team with a league-worst 21 goals this season. Locomotive has been slightly better defensively, with the team's 39 goals against ranking as the eighth-worst tally in the league.

Jahmali Waite has been solid in net with a 69.81% save percentage and 75 saves on the season, the latter of which ranks as the seventh most in the league, but El Paso has allowed the sixth-most shots in the league.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024

