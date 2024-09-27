FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for October 26 Match, Regular-Season Finale

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced it will play its regular-season finale match on Saturday, October 26, versus Monterey Bay F.C. at 7 p.m. CT.

The kickoff has been moved two hours later from its original 5 p.m. time to provide optimal timing for the club's Halloween-themed night, which will feature a post-match firework show, among other festivities.

FC Tulsa will play four home matches in October, starting with a clash against El Paso Locomotive FC on October 5. Fans can secure their seats for the final stretch of the season with the club's new four-match ticket bundles, available until October 5. Endline tickets are priced at $60, and sideline seats at $91.80.

Ticket bundles can be purchased here while regular-season tickets can be found at fctulsa.com/tickets/.

FC Tulsa Remaining Regular-Season Matches:

Day Date Opponent Time (CT)

Sunday September 29 @ Oakland Roots SC 5 p.m.

Saturday October 5 El Paso Locomotive FC 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday October 9 @ North Carolina FC 6 p.m.

Saturday October 12 New Mexico United 7:30 p.m.

Saturday October 19 Hartford Athletic 5 p.m.

Saturday October 26 Monterey Bay F.C. 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.