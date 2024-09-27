FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for October 26 Match, Regular-Season Finale
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa announced it will play its regular-season finale match on Saturday, October 26, versus Monterey Bay F.C. at 7 p.m. CT.
The kickoff has been moved two hours later from its original 5 p.m. time to provide optimal timing for the club's Halloween-themed night, which will feature a post-match firework show, among other festivities.
FC Tulsa will play four home matches in October, starting with a clash against El Paso Locomotive FC on October 5. Fans can secure their seats for the final stretch of the season with the club's new four-match ticket bundles, available until October 5. Endline tickets are priced at $60, and sideline seats at $91.80.
Ticket bundles can be purchased here while regular-season tickets can be found at fctulsa.com/tickets/.
FC Tulsa Remaining Regular-Season Matches:
Day Date Opponent Time (CT)
Sunday September 29 @ Oakland Roots SC 5 p.m.
Saturday October 5 El Paso Locomotive FC 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday October 9 @ North Carolina FC 6 p.m.
Saturday October 12 New Mexico United 7:30 p.m.
Saturday October 19 Hartford Athletic 5 p.m.
Saturday October 26 Monterey Bay F.C. 7 p.m.
