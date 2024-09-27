Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies and the USL Championship announced today that the match between the Rowdies and Hartford Athletic scheduled for Saturday, September 28th at Al Lang Stadium has been postponed due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene. A makeup date for the match will be announced at a later date.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024
- Republic FC Goalkeepers to Make an Impact with Sunday's Superhero Keeper Kit - Sacramento Republic FC
- Legion FC Hits the Road for Eastern Conference Clash at Pittsburgh - Birmingham Legion FC
- 901 FC Readies for Final Regular Season Stretch Starting at Louisville - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Match against Hartford Postponed - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed
- Hartford Athletic Sign Emmanuel Samadia to Contract Extension
- The Streak Continues: Hartford Defeat Oakland Roots SC 2-0
- Hartford Host Oakland Roots SC Tomorrow Night
- Joe Farrell and Mamadou Dieng Named to USL Championship Team of the Week