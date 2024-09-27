Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies and the USL Championship announced today that the match between the Rowdies and Hartford Athletic scheduled for Saturday, September 28th at Al Lang Stadium has been postponed due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene. A makeup date for the match will be announced at a later date.

