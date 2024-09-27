Rowdies Match against Hartford Postponed
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies and USL Championship announced today that the club's home match against Hartford Athletic scheduled for Saturday, September 28 has been postponed due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene. A makeup date for the match will be announced at a later date.
For information regarding tickets for the match, please contact Rowdies ticket sales at Tickets@rowdiessoccer.com, or call the Rowdies main line at 727-222-2000.
