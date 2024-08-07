Marrero Blasts Two Homers in 13-8 Comeback Win

August 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (22-11, 58-44) exploded for seven runs in the eighth inning to comeback and defeat the Altoona Curve (15-20, 44-60) 13-8 on Wednesday night. The first-place Sea Dogs have won 11 of their last 12 games and are now 2.0 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Elih Marrero hit a career-high two home runs and two doubles in a four-RBI performance. Kristian Campbell extended an Eastern League-leading 23-game on-base streak in a multi-hit night. Roman Anthony extended a 19-game on-base streak and eight-game hit streak after going 4-for-5 to tie his career-high in the category.

Alex Binelas ignited the scoring with a two-run single after both Anthony and Campbell reached on singles to extend their on-base streaks.

Altoona scored a run in the top of the second after a successful double steal. Sammy Siani stole home to cut the lead in half.

In the bottom of the second, Campbell hit an RBI single to score Luis Ravelo and extend a two-run lead. A sacrifice fly to right field from Kyle Teel put Portland up by three.

The Curve tied the game in the top of the third scoring three runs. An RBI double from Abrahan Gutierrez highlighted the scoring.

Marrero blasted his second homer of the season to right-center field in the bottom of the third to put Portland back on top, 5-4.

Tsung-Che Cheng countered with a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to give Altoona their first lead of the series, 8-5.

Anthony roped his third hit of the day in the bottom of the sixth. The RBI single put Portland within two.

Portland sent eleven to the plate in the eighth inning to score seven runs on six hits. Marrero smoked his second homer of the night to lead off the inning and put Portland within one. A bases-clearing double from Blaze Jordan (18) gave the Sea Dogs a 10-8 lead. Marrero capped the inning with his fourth hit of the night. A two-run double (7) put Portland on top by five and completed the comeback, 13-8.

LHP Brendan Cellucci (4-2, 4.03 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. RHP Cy Nielson (0-1, 6.75 ERA) (H,3) was issued the loss after pitching 1.1 innings allowing four runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 8th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with the Altoona Curve. First pitch for game three is slated for 12:05pm. RHP Hunter Dobbins (7-3, 3.55 ERA) will have the start for Portland while Altoona's arm has yet to be announced.

