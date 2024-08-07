DeLauter's Big Night and Two Big Innings Help Akron to 8-6 Win

Chase DeLauter homers and drove in four as the Akron RubberDucks scored seven times between the sixth and seventh innings to down the Reading Fightin Phils 8-6 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Yordys Valdes opened the bottom half of the sixth getting hit by a pitch, Milan Tolentino lined a triple into center to give Akron the 2-1 lead. After Petey Halpin worked a walk to put runners on the corners, Chase DeLauter launched a three-run home run over the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 5-1 Akron. Aaron Bracho made it back-to-back home runs with DeLauter to stretch the RubberDucks lead to 6-1.

Mound Presence

Austin Peterson worked around traffic during his start for the RubberDucks. The right-hander scattered six hits and allowed just one run over five innings. Magnus Ellerts followed with two innings allowing two runs while striking out three. Davis Sharpe allowed three runs over an inning and a third. Bradley Hanner got the final two outs in the ninth to close out the win.

Duck Tales

Reading struck first in the top of the second, but Akron answered right back in the bottom half. Bracho opened the inning with a single before stealing second. Two batters later, Dayan Frias tripled to center to tie the game 1-1. After the RubberDucks took the lead in the sixth, they added some insurance in the seventh. Halpin singled with runners on second and third to make it 7-3 Akron. DeLauter then lined a sac-fly to right-center to score Valdes and give the RubberDucks the 8-3 lead.

Notebook

Four RBI are season-high for DeLauter...Bracho recorded his 19th multi-hit game, which is second most on the team...Game Time: 2:34...Attendance: 2,772.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday, August 8 at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Aaron Davenport (6-4, 2.72 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Reading righty Jean Cabrera (0-1, 4.80 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

