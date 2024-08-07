Squirrels Top Goats for Fourth Straight Win

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead with a three-run seventh and beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-2, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (49-55, 15-20) picked up their fourth straight win dating back to Saturday, including both games against the Yard Goats (58-44, 20-14) to begin this week's six-game series.

With the score tied, 2-2, in the bottom of the seventh, Andy Thomas led off with a double against Hartford starter Bradley Blalock (Loss, 0-1) and later scored on a fielders choice hit into by Jimmy Glowenke.

Later in the inning, Luis Toribio hit an RBI double to extend the lead to two. Two batters later, Luis Matos plated Toribio with a single to open a 5-2 lead.

Tanner Kiest (Save, 4) recorded the final five outs to end the game, striking out two.

The Flying Squirrels opened a 2-0 lead in the third. Matt Higgins opened the scoring with an RBI double and scored on a single by Diego Velasquez.

Richmond starter Nick Sinacola threw 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Wil Jensen (Win, 4-4) took over in the fifth and struck out three over 2.2 innings.

The Yard Goats rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning with a two-run single by Ronaiker Palma.

In his second start with Hartford, Blalock tied his career high with eight strikeouts. He held Richmond to two runs through his first six innings before allowing three runs in the seventh, two scoring with reliever Juan Mejia in the game.

The Flying Squirrels collected 11 hits in the game. Dating back to Saturday over their current four-game win streak, Richmond is batting a league-best .338 (50-for-148).

The series continues on Thursday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Morreale (0-0, 1.17) will start for Richmond countered by Hartford right-hander Jarrod Cande (6-6, 4.27). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is Faith Night presented by Puritan Cleaners with music and pregame player testimonials. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

