Piñango, Doughty Drive New Hampshire over Erie

August 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-21, 42-59) bounced back with a Wednesday win, 5-4, over the Erie SeaWolves (20-15, 58-44) at Delta Dental Stadium. Yohendrick Piñango and Cade Doughty combined for all five Fisher Cats RBIs in the victory.

Piñango finished with three hits in four at-bats, including two doubles. The lefty hitter drove in three runs, one away from tying his season high. Doughty knocked two hits in three at-bats; his double in the bottom of the eighth scored Piñango and put the Fisher Cats, who played Wednesday's contest as the Malmö Oat Milkers, ahead for good.

Right-hander Nick Fraze made his fourth Double-A start of the season for the Cats. Fraze allowed one earned run over four innings; he struck out three along the way. SeaWolves starter Jackson Jobe tossed five scoreless innings, but New Hampshire got to him in the sixth; Jobe was pulled after 5 1/3 innings, three earned runs and three strikeouts. Hunter Gregory (W, 5-3) earned the victory with 1 2/3 scoreless innings to end the game. Erie reliever Jake Higginbotham (L, 2-4) gave up the winning runs in the eighth.

The SeaWolves scored a run in the fourth, but the Fisher Cats bounced back in that sixth frame. Michael Turconi and Alex De Jesus roped back-to-back singles, RJ Schreck walked, then Piñango punched an opposite-field single into left field to plate Turconi and De Jesus. Jobe left the game, replaced by Joel Peguero, and two batters later, Doughty beat out a dribbler to third as Schreck hustled home. After the sixth, New Hampshire led, 3-1.

Fisher Cats relievers Ian Churchill and Dahian Santos shut down the SeaWolves until the eighth. Erie struck back with an Austin Murr three-run jack and retook the lead, 4-3.

New Hampshire answered in the bottom half of the frame. Two-baggers from Schreck, Piñango and Doughty, plated two runs. Doughty's second double of the contest came with two outs.

Thursday is Sitcom Night at Delta Dental Stadium and the lights will be on for a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. RHP Lazaro Estrada (1-3, 2.81 ERA) takes the hill for the Fisher Cats. The SeaWolves counter with lefty Carlos Peña (6-4, 3.72 ERA).

Promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart night Friday, presented by Dartmouth Health, 90s Night with a Fanny Pack giveaway on Saturday, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

