Quiet Bats Keep Senators Down

August 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Bowie Baysox 7-1 Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie quickly took a commanding lead as they scored six runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Bowie tacked on one more run in the 2nd inning to open a 7-0 lead. The Senators scored a run in the top of the 9th to avoid a shutout.

THE BIG PLAY

With two runs already on the board in the 1st inning for Bowie, Ryan Higgins hit a grand slam to give Bowie the 6-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Six Senators relievers combined to record 10 strikeouts in 6.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen... Marquis Grissom Jr. threw a hitless 7th inning to extend his scoreless streak to 13 innings and his hitless streak to five innings... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored... Trey Harris went 2-for-4 with an RBI... The Senators went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position... The Senators have been outscored 12-4 through the first two games of the series; all four of the Sens' runs have been scored in the 9th inning.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

