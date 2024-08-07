Binghamton Blanked in Somerset on Wednesday

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-16, 53-48) were shut out by the Somerset Patriots, 5-0, at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Somerset (21-14, 53-51) got on the board in the fourth inning against Nolan McLean (0-8) with a three-run home run from Elijah Dunham that made it 3-0.

With Nolan Clenney on the mound in the sixth inning, Anthony Seigler scored on an error that made it 4-0. Clenney allowed just one unearned run over 2.2 innings in relief and stranded two inherited runners on base in the fourth inning.

Over his last 12 appearances, Clenney is 3-1 with a 2.14 ERA and a 23-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 21 innings.

In the seventh inning, Rafael Flores hit a solo home run off Jeffrey Colon that put Somerset up 5-0.

Zach Messinger (4-8) spun seven scoreless innings for the Patriots in the victory and allowed just three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Thursday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Kevin Parada singled and has reached base in seven-straight games and in 27 of his last 28 games...Drake Osborn and Jeremiah Jackson both doubled in the game...Binghamton went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position...Wyatt Young drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to six games...Ryan Clifford was ejected by home plate umpire Robert Ginther, after striking out looking in the ninth inning...It marked the 11th time Binghamton was shutout this season.

