Richmond Scores Three Runs in 7th to Beat Yard Goats

August 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Richmond, VA- The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 5-2 on Wednesday night at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia. Andy Thomas led off with a double and scored the go-ahead run on an infield grounder helping the Flying Squirrels beat the Yard Goats for the second straight game. The Yard Goats trailed 2-0 and Ronaiker Palma tied the game with a two-run single in the seventh inning. Hartford starter Bradley Blalock worked into the seventh inning and recorded eight strikeouts in his second start since being acquired by the Rockies from the Brewers on July 27th.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Matt Higgins doubled home Andy Thomas and Diego Valazquez singled in Higgins.

After getting reached for two runs in the second inning, Hartford starter Bradley Blalock retired the side in order over the next three innings and sat down 11 consecutive batters and 13 of 14 batters from the second until the seventh innings.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the seventh inning off reliever Will Jensen. Zach Kokoska led off with a walk and Kyle Datres followed with a single. Later in the inning, Ronaiker Palma cracked a two-run single into center field, scoring Kokoska and Braeden Ward to make it 2-2.

The Flying Squirrels took a 5-2 lead with three runs in the seventh inning. Andy Thomas started the rally with a double. After Blalock recorded his eighth strikeout, Diego Valazquez singled, putting runners at the corners. Jimmy Glowenke's infield grounder scored Thomas, giving Richmond a 3-2 lead. Luis Toribio's popup landed in short center field and Glowenke scored making it a 4-2 game. Luis Matos singled home Toribio off reliever Juan Mejia to make it 5-2.

The Yard Goats continue the 12-game road trip on Thursday night at 6:35 against Richmond. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Seth Lonsway will start for Richmond. The game can be heard on the free Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.

