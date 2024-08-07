Erie Cannot Hold Lead After Murr's Clutch Blast

August 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (58-44) could not hold a late lead in a 5-4 loss to New Hampshire (42-59).

Erie took the lead in the fourth inning when Trei Cruz notched a sacrifice fly against Fisher Cats starter Nick Fraze.

Jackson Jobe started for Erie and began his day with five scoreless innings. In the sixth, Michael Turconi and Alex De Jesus began the frame with consecutive singles before RJ Schreck walked to load the bases. With one out, Yohendrick Piñango hit a two-run single to give New Hamshire a 2-1 lead. Joel Peguero entered for Jobe and surrendered a two-out, RBI infield single to Cade Doughty to make it 3-1.

Jobe allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks in his 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

In the eighth, Erie got two runners on against Dahian Santos with one out. Austin Murr, who had replaced Jake Holton in the fifth inning after Holton was hit by a pitch, batted with Carlos Mendoza and Gage Workman on base. Murr connected on a long three-run homer to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

Jake Higginbotham was tasked with protecting the lead in the bottom of the eighth. The leadoff batter, Schreck, opened the inning with a first-pitch double. Two batters later, Piñango tied the game with a double. With two out, Doughty also doubled to drive home Piñango with the go-ahead run. New Hampshire led 5-4.

Hunter Gregory (5-3) recorded the final five outs for New Hampshire consecutively to end the game and earn the win. Higginbotham (2-4) took the loss.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday as Carlos Peña takes on Lazaro Estrada.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.