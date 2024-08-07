August 7, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN The Sea Dogs struck first in the third inning and never looked back last night in a 7-0 win over the Altoona Curve. Jordan put Portland on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run double (16). In the bottom of the fourth, Campbell reached on a throwing error issued to the third baseman allowing Drew Ehrhard to score and extend a 3-0 lead. Alex Binelas hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Portland up by five. The homer to right center field marked his fifth of the season. In the bottom of the sixth, Jordan crushed his second two-run double of the night. His 17th double of the season extended a seven-run lead and completed the scoring.

COFFEY STRONG FROM THE START Isaac Coffey tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts last night against the Curve in 5.0 innings of work. He struck out the side in both the second, fourth and fifth innings. Coffey recorded eight swinging strikeouts and three looking strikeouts. Last season, he recorded 11 strikeouts in three outings all at the High-A level with the Greenville Drive.

BLAZE COMES THROUGH AGAIN After a few big hits last week including a walk off, Blaze Jordan drove in four runs for the Sea Dogs last night. He is hitting .253 with runners in scoring position with eight doubles, one triple and two home runs. Jordan has had four RBI in three different games this year with the Sea Dogs.

ON THE WINNING SIDE OF ANOTHER SHUTOUT The last time Portland pitching did not allow a run was on July 27th against the Somerest Patriots. They actually recorded back-to-back shutouts with a 3-0 win on July 26th then another 3-0 shutout the next day in New Jersey. The Sea Dogs have thrown five shutouts this season.

THE STREAKS CONTINUE Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony each extended their on base streaks for Portland last night. Campbell singled in the first inning extending his streak to 22 games while Anthony recorded a pair of singles extending his streak to 18 games. Campbell's streak dates back to July 2nd. He is batting .345 with 10 doubles and 12 RBI in that time. Anthony is hitting .316 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs during his streak. He has also stolen 10 bases and has not been caught.

ROMAN HAS ANOTHER THING GOING Roman Anthony is also riding a seven-game hitting streak for the Sea Dogs. In his last seven games, he is batting .379 (11-for-29) with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

DOGS LOVE HADLOCK FIELD This season, the Sea Dogs are 30-22 at Hadlock Field. They are hitting .277 at home with 39 homers. Kristian Campbell leads the team with a .363 batting average in Portland. The pitching staff owns a 4.93 ERA with 17 saves.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 7, 1996 - To save a taxed bullpen in the opening game of a doubleheader, Clemente Nunez went the distance and allowed a franchise record 18 hits in a 12-1 loss at Canton-Akron.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Connelly Early will start tonight for the Portland Sea Dogs. Early last pitched on August 1st against the Erie SeaWolves. He tossed 4.2 innings allowing three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six. Early has not faced the Curve in his career.

Eastern League Stories from August 7, 2024

