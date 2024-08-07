Late Rally Isn't Enough as Fightins Fall to Akron on Wednesday

(Akron, OH) - Fifteen hits were not enough as the Fightin Phils (13-22; 44-59) fell to the Akron RubberDucks (24-11; 61-43) on Wednesday night. Despite dropping their fourth straight, the R-Phils posted their second-highest hits on the season with fifteen.

In the top of the second, the Fightins struck first as Robert Moore knocked in his 36th RBI of the season with a single to score Otto Kemp. However, Akron tied the game in the home half of the second, as Dayan Frias tripled off of Taijuan Walker, in his second rehab appearance on the mound for Reading. Despite the no-decision, Walker had a solid outing as he tossed five innings, allowed one earned run on two hits, walked none, and struck out three.

In the bottom of the sixth, the RubberDucks scored five runs in the inning thanks to an RBI triple from Milan Tolentino, and back-to-back solo home runs from Chase DeLauter (2) and Aaron Bracho (5). Akron held a 6-1 edge.

In the top of the seventh, Justin Crawford earned an RBI on a productive groundball out, which brought home a run. Reading then cut the deficit to three as Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled home Marcus Lee Sang. Akron earned these runs back in the home half of the frame, as Petey Halpin hit an RBI single and DeLauter knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Reading put up a fight, as they scored three runs in a ninth-inning rally. Crawford earned his third hit of the day with an RBI double to score Erick Brito. Rincones Jr. followed with an RBI double and Kemp knocked in a run on a groundout. Crawford, Kemp, and Moore went a combined 9-for-15 with four RBI, three runs scored, and a stolen base.

Magnus Ellerts earned the win (3-0), and Bradley Hanner took the save (3), while Christian McGowan suffered the loss (0-2).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday against the Akron Rubber Ducks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at 6:35 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera is scheduled to pitch for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Aaron Davenport for Akron. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

