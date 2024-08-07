Six-Run First Inning Ignites Baysox Win on Wednesday

August 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, used a six-run first inning to defeat the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 7-1 from Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bowie scored six runs in the first inning against Harrisburg starting left-hander Dustin Saenz (L, 0-1) with the first five batters reaching base. Dylan Beavers drove home Bowie's first run on a grounder to first base before Silas Ardoin brought home Bowie's second run with an RBI single to right. Ardoin has now collected a hit in seven straight games and is now batting a team-best .389 since the All-Star Break.

One batter later, with the bases loaded, Ryan Higgins launched a grand slam, his first career grand slam, to extend the first inning lead to 6-0. Higgins has an OPS of 1.174 against lefties this season.

The Baysox added another run in the second inning on an RBI single from Frederick Bencosme. The Orioles No. 24 prospect has collected a hit in 11 of his last 13 games.

Orioles No. 2 prospect Samuel Basallo registered his first four-hit game at Double-A with a 4-for-5 night at the plate. MLB's No. 12 prospect now has 97 hits on the season, fourth-most in the Eastern League.

Bowie starting right-hander Alex Pham (W, 4-3) threw five scoreless innings and struck out five over two hits and two walks allowed to pick up the win. The Orioles No. 20 prospect has four scoreless starts this season and has allowed just one earned run in two August starts.

In the bullpen, right-hander Levi Stoudt threw two perfect innings with one strikeout and right-hander Bradley Brehmer struck out four over two innings of relief to seal the win.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the Senators tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Carlos Tavera (3-0, 3.30 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Andry Lara (7-4, 3.27 ERA) for Harrisburg.

Thursday will have Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music from Copa DJ and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. The Baysox will also take the field as Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake. Friday is Grateful Dead Night and a Grateful Dead T-Shirt giveaway to those who purchase a special ticket with postgame fireworks. Saturday is Touch a Truck night where dozens of construction, work and emergency trucks will be made available for interaction from 4:30 - 6:30 pm. There will be a Kids Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Samuel Basallo 'Shirsey' Giveaway and there will be postgame fireworks. The Baysox will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of Prince George's Stadium by wearing their jerseys from 1994. Sunday is Pirates & Princesses Day and a Back-to-School Donation promotion with all fans run the bases postgame as part of Sunday Family Fun Day.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

