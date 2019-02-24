Marines Beat Army 10 to 3
February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Americans celebrated Military Appreciation Day in Allen yesterday with the annual Military Game at Allen Event Center.
The Marines jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back beating the Army on Saturday afternoon by a score of 10 to 3.
Thank you to all who have served or are currently serving our country. A crowd of near 500 gathered for the first game of the hockey doubleheader.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
