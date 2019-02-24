Marines Beat Army 10 to 3

February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Americans celebrated Military Appreciation Day in Allen yesterday with the annual Military Game at Allen Event Center.

The Marines jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back beating the Army on Saturday afternoon by a score of 10 to 3.

Thank you to all who have served or are currently serving our country. A crowd of near 500 gathered for the first game of the hockey doubleheader.

