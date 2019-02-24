Cyclones Add Goaltender Ostepchuk
February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk to a Standard Player Contract (SPC). He joins the Cyclones after spending the first half of the season with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).
A native of Lethbridge, AB, Ostepchuk has appeared in 22 games with the Thunderbolts, posting a 2-16-3 record along with a 3.86 goals-against average and a .818 save percentage. He turned pro late in the 2017-18 campaign, seeing one game apiece for the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, and the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Prior to turning pro, the 25-year-old spent four years at Norwich University, appearing in 70 games and posting a 51-12-3 record along with a 1.79 GAA and a .924 SV%.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, a nd the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 24, 2019
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Capsule Americans vs. Utah - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Add Goaltender Ostepchuk - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Game Preview vs. Utah - Allen Americans
- Game Day: Battle of the Badges Kicks off at 12:30 p.m. - Reading Royals
- Fischer and Barone Lead Rush to Crucial Win - Rapid City Rush
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.