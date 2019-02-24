Cyclones Add Goaltender Ostepchuk

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed goaltender Braeden Ostepchuk to a Standard Player Contract (SPC). He joins the Cyclones after spending the first half of the season with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

A native of Lethbridge, AB, Ostepchuk has appeared in 22 games with the Thunderbolts, posting a 2-16-3 record along with a 3.86 goals-against average and a .818 save percentage. He turned pro late in the 2017-18 campaign, seeing one game apiece for the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers, and the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Prior to turning pro, the 25-year-old spent four years at Norwich University, appearing in 70 games and posting a 51-12-3 record along with a 1.79 GAA and a .924 SV%.

