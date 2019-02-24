ECHL Transactions - February 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 24, 2019:

Fort Wayne:

Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve

Delete Quintin Lisoway, F placed on reserve

Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Laval

Newfoundland:

Add Brady Ferguson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Rob Madore, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Add Ralph Cuddemi, F activated from reserve [2/23]

Delete Dillon Donnelly, D placed on reserve [2/23]

Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F placed on reserve [2/23]

Worcester:

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Add Tommy Kelley, F activated from reserve

Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG

Delete Malcolm Gould, F placed on reserve

Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G recalled by Bridgeport

