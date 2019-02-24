ECHL Transactions - February 24
February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 24, 2019:
Fort Wayne:
Add Mason Baptista, F activated from reserve
Delete Quintin Lisoway, F placed on reserve
Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Laval
Newfoundland:
Add Brady Ferguson, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Semyon Babintsev, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Rob Madore, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Delete Mike Wallingford, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Add Ralph Cuddemi, F activated from reserve [2/23]
Delete Dillon Donnelly, D placed on reserve [2/23]
Delete Ryan Van Stralen, F placed on reserve [2/23]
Worcester:
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Add Tommy Kelley, F activated from reserve
Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG
Delete Malcolm Gould, F placed on reserve
Delete Evan Buitenhuis, G recalled by Bridgeport
