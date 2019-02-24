Growlers Keep Winning in Brampton

The Growlers finished their long 5 game road trip with a 4-1 victory over the Brampton Beast Sunday afternoon in Brampton. The Growlers took 9 of 10 points during the 5 game stretch away from Mile One Centre.

The Brampton Beast opened the scoring on Sunday afternoon as Francois Beauchemin beat Eamon McAdam with a one-time blast, on the powerplay, from just inside the circle to the left of the Growlers netminder.

The Beast's scoring would end there as Josh Kestner responded 7 minutes later with a highlight real hustle and dangle to chip the puck behind Beast goalie Ãtienne Marcoux to tie the game at 1. The game would stay tied to end the first period of play.

Newfoundland scored twice in the second period, Evan Neugold got some puck luck as his point shot was deflected by a Beast player and behind Marcoux. It was Neugold's second goal of the season.

Marcus Power added a second-period tally with Zach O'Brien picking up an assist. With the assist on the Power goal, O'Brien became the first Growler to hit the 50 point plateau.

Brampton pulled their netminder with just over 4 minutes of play left in the game, but the gamble did not work out in their favour as Derian Plouffe hit the empty net for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien picked up his 50th point of the season, becoming the first Growler to hit the 50 point plateau.

The Growlers now have points in eight straight games

The three stars were 3 - E. McAdam (NFL), 2 - M. Power (NFL) and 1 - J. Kestner (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers return home to Mile One Centre on March 1st to start a 7 game homestand. The first opponent, the Brampton Beast. Tickets are on sale now at the Mile One Centre box office, online at www.mileonecentre.com or by phone at 709-576-7657.

