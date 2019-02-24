Game Capsule Americans vs. Utah

Allen Americans (19-32-4-2; 44 points) vs. Utah Grizzlies (31-17-4-1; 67 points) 4:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies close out a weekend series this afternoon at 4:05 pm. The Americans go for the weekend sweep against Utah. Allen is 3-4-0 against Utah this season. After losing the first four games this season to Utah, the Americans have won three straight.

Last Game against Utah:

The Americans erased a 2-0 first period deficit and scored four unanswered goals as the Americans beat the Grizzlies 4-2 on Saturday night in Allen. Gary Steffes scored for the second game in a row. The Americans killed off two, five-on-three Utah power plays in the third period. Utah was 1 for 10 with the man advantage.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is second in the league lead with 28 goals.

Riley Bourbonnais has a four-game point streak.

Dante Salituro is on a five-game point streak and has points in six of his last seven games.

Josh Thrower had an assist for the second game in a row.

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 12 power play goals.

CJ Motte won his 15th game of the season on Friday night. (15-13-4-2).

Utah Notables:

Caleb Herbert is seventh in the league in scoring with 55 points.

Caleb Herbert had his 8-game point streak snapped on Saturday night. He was a -2

*Kevin Davis and Cole Ully lead the team in plus/minus with a +13

Caleb Herbert is fourth in the league with 27 goals.

Kevin Carr is 13th in the ECHL with a 2.67 GAA

Caleb Herbert leads Utah with 28 assists.

*In the American Hockey League

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are in the middle of a seven-game homestand (3-2-0)

The Americans are second the league with 1,184 penalty minutes.

Allen is 9-14-1-0 on home ice this season, which is the fewest home wins in the league.

Utah is 13-8-3-1 on the road this season.

Utah is 23-3-3-1 when scoring the first goal.

Utah is 5-4-1-0 in their last ten games.

The Americans are giving up 3.67 goals per-game which is 24th in the league.

Allen is 17-22-4-2 against the Mountain Division.

Allen is being outscored 58 to 42 in the first period.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, March 1st vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

