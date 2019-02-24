Fowlie's Hat Trick Paces IceMen Past Norfolk 4-2

February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - Cody Fowlie netted a hat-trick as the Jacksonville Icemen topped the Norfolk Admirals 4-2 Sunday Afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Arena.

Norfolk jumped out in front first with a goal from Ben Duffy. Kelly Klima received the puck behind the Jacksonville net as a Jacksonville penalty was expiring. Klima fed a pass into the left circle for Don Olivieri who shot the puck on net which was initially saved. Duffy found the puck just out of Ken Appleby's reach and was able to roof a shot above the blocker of Appleby to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first period.

The Admirals extended their lead with a second goal from Duffy halfway through the second period. Norfolk was able to spring in a two-on-one rush. Dominic Alberga attempted to play a cross-ice pass into the slot for a crashing Duffy, but the pass was deflected by a Jacksonville defender. The puck hit off the defender and right to the stick of Duffy in the right circle who was able to slide the shot past Appleby to give Norfolk a 2-0 edge.

Jacksonville got on the board in the closing minutes of the middle frame on a goal from Christophe Lalancette. Cody Fowlie stole the puck from an Admirals player in the Jacksonville end. Fowlie played the puck across the ice to Wacey Rabbit which sprung Jacksonville in on a two-on-one into the Norfolk zone. Rabbit fed a pass from the right circle into the left circle for Lalancette who was able to shoot the puck just over the glove of Jeremy Brodeur to pull the Icemen within one at the second break.

Jacksonville quickly tied the game just 49 seconds into the third period with a power-play goal from Cody Fowlie. Kris Newbury shot the puck from the right point on goal. Brodeur made the initial save, but the rebound bounced right to the stick of Fowlie. Fowlie was able to slide the puck right under the pad of Brodeur to tie the game at two

Jacksonville claimed its first lead of the game on another tally from Fowlie. Dajon Mingo skated to the slot into the Norfolk zone and fed a pass to the left circle for Fowlie who shot the puck over the glove of Brodeur to give Jacksonville a 3-2 lead at 5:12 of the third period.

Feeding off momentum, Jacksonville managed to hold off Norfolk's efforts to tie the game. Fowlie added a late empty-net goal to complete the hat trick bid and secure an Icemen 4-2 win. Fowlie finished the game with four points (3g, 1a) while Rabbit finished with three assists.

Ken Appleby made 25 saves on 27 shots and gets his third win of the year for Jacksonville, while Jeremy Brodeur made 24 saves on 27 shots and takes the setback for Norfolk.

The Icemen will now play host to the Atlanta Gladiators on Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m. The game marks another Weekend Wednesday promotion as fans can enjoy select beer and wine for just $2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.