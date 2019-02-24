Cyclones Come up Short in Overtime

Ft. Wayne, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (38-9-4-3) fell in overtime, 5-4, to the Ft. Wayne Komets on Sunday afternoon. Forwads Alex Wideman, Pascal Aquin, and Brady Vail, along with defenseman Eric Knodel netted the goals for Cincinnati, who extended their point streak to eight games.

Cincinnati took the lead 14:48 into the opening frame when Powell caught Wideman streaking down the slot following a pass from the line from forward Jesse Schultz, and Wideman beat Ft. Wayne goaltender Zachary Fucale to put the 'Clones on top, 1-0.

The lead was short-lived, however, as a pair of Komets goals from defenseman Garrett Clarke and forward J.C. Campagna in the span of 1:01 put Ft. Wayne on top, 2-1, after 20 minutes.

The Cyclones evened the game up 5:21 into the third while on the power play, when forward Vas Glotov took a shot that was tipped in out front by Aquin to tie the game, 2-2. With three minutes remaining, however, the Komets regained the lead when forward Anthony Petruzzelli lit the lamp to give Ft. Wayne a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

Cincinnati's power play prowess continued in the third, as 2:06 into the frame Knodel hammered a shot from the point into the net to pull the Cyclones back level, 3-3. Just past the halfway mark of the period, Cincinnati took their first lead since the opening period when defenseman Tobie Bisson sent a pass from the left side to Vail in the right circle, and fired in a one-timer to give Cincinnati a 5-4 advantage.

The Komets battled back and managed to tie the game with the extra attacker on a goal from forward Shawn Szydlowski at the 19:19 mark of the third to force in the overtime, and in the extra session Ft. Wayne netted the winner 2:02 in when forward Mason Baptista scored to lift the Komets to a 5-4 overtime win.

The Cyclones outshot Ft. Wayne, 31-28 on the afternoon, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win. Cincinnati returns home on Friday night to take on the Indy Fuel. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

