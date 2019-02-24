Growlers Halt Beast on Sunday Afternoon

February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Francois Beauchemin opened the scoring for Brampton but Newfoundland fought back and defeated the Beast 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Newfoundland Growlers back to the CAA Centre for the second game of the weekend.

The Beast got the scoring started on the power play. Anthony Beauregard possessed the puck and sent the pass across the ice to Francois Beauchemin. The Quebec native one-timed a bullet that beat Growlers netminder Eamon McAdam for a 1-0 Beast lead at 11:39.

The Growlers fought back to tie the game in the last few minutes of the period. Josh Kestner made a power move and sent the puck past Etienne Marcoux at 18:21.

After 20 minutes of play, the game was tied 1-1 and the shots between the Beast and Growlers were knotted up 13 apiece.

The Growlers extended their lead in the second with a goal from Evan Neugold at 9:03. It was a funky bounce that hopped up and over the glove of Marcoux and gave the Growlers a 2-1 lead.

Newfoundland would add another in the second frame with Marcus Power firing a shot that found twine at 11:01. That gave the Growlers a 3-1 lead.

The Beast would head into the second intermission down 3-1 and trailing in shots by a count of 28-17.

The third period didn't see many chances for either side, but with time expiring, the Beast took a chance and pulled Marcoux with just over four minutes remaining.

The gamble didn't pay off and the Growlers found the empty net to put them up by a score of 4-1. That would be all she wrote, as the Beast dropped their third straight game on home ice.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) McAdam (NFL) 2) Power (NFL) 1) Kestner (NFL) The Beast finished the contest one-for-seven on the man advantage. Newfoundland was zero-for-two. Brampton will continue their home stand with a School Day game at 11 AM on Tuesday morning.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.