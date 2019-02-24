Solar Bears Erase Swamp Rabbits' Advantage

February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits struck first, but could not hold on to the Orlando Solar Bears' charge. Orlando scored three unanswered goals to erase the Greenville lead, and took the game 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Amway Center.

The line of Alex Schoenborn, Otto Somppi and Trevor Olson was a headache for the Greenville defense to stop all afternoon, and they took advantage on all three of Orlando's goals. After being held scoreless through the opening 20 minutes, they combined to take the game over.

Somppi started the scoring for Orlando with a jam play at the side of the net that trickled in over the line to tie the game at one, past the midway point of regulation, assisted by Schoenborn. Three minutes later, Schoenborn took a feed from Somppi, who blew into the offensive zone with speed and found his linemate trailing the play with a wicked one-time blast.

Trevor Olson completed the three-goal attack, this time with an insurance goal in the third period to give Orlando its biggest lead of the game.

The Swamp Rabbits clawed back and found a way with Garrett Bartus pulled for the extra attacker. Solar Bears goaltender Martin Ouellette put the puck in position to fire at the empty net, but decided to play the puck to the side boards. The puck found Chad Duchesne at the point, and his shot was tipped home by Austen Brassard to cut the lead to one. Orlando stuck it out the rest of the way to hold on.

Combined with a big save by Bartus on Somppi, the Swamp Rabbits moved to attack mode. A major penalty against Tayler Thompson led to a five-minute power play. Adam Larkin's shot from the point was tipped home by Dylan Vander Esch out in front of the goal to start the scoring. He marked the ninth Swamp Rabbit to hit double digits in goals, and the third this weekend.

Penalties were a regularity throughout, with the chippy game including 67 minutes of penalties, and five power plays apiece. The Swamp Rabbits' PK was strong on the weekend, going 12-for-12, but could not hold the fort at even strength.

Bartus ended the game with 32 saves in the losing effort.

The hectic week for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits continues in Charleston with 10:30 a.m. puck drop with the Stingrays on Tuesday, February 26. Catch the action exclusively on ESPN Upstate, or on ECHL.TV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.