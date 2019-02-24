Cam Brown & Jeff Taylor Rejoin Penguins
February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. Forward Cam Brown and defenseman Jeff Taylor have both rejoined the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Brown was recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while Taylor was reassigned by Pittsburgh.
Brown, 25, appeared in five games during his latest stint with the Nailers, helping the team to a 3-2-0 record, with wins over Reading, Brampton, and Fort Wayne. Cam made an immediate impact in his first game back, tallying one goal and two assists, as Wheeling defeated the Royals, 5-2. He then netted the tying goal in the second round of a shootout in Fort Wayne, setting the stage for teammate Alec Butcher's game winner. The Natick, Massachusetts native has produced 37 points in 35 games with the Nailers this season, in addition to four points in 11 AHL contests with the Penguins.
Taylor, 24, played in just one game for Wheeling, following his assignment from the Penguins. Jeff dished out one assist, while taking two shots on goal in a 4-1 defeat against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Thursday. Prior to the original transaction, the Clifton Park, New York native amassed five points in 28 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Nailers will travel to Brampton for game three of their road stretch on Tuesday morning at 11:00. Wheeling's next home game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 2nd against Cincinnati at 7:05. Mike Lange, Ken Wregget, and Tyler Kennedy will be the special guests, plus the Nailers will wear special jerseys. All tickets are $12, there will be a yellow rally towel giveaway, and fans are encouraged to wear black. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
