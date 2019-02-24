Admirals Win Streak Snapped at Three with 4-2 Loss

February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - Cody Fowlie scored a hat-trick as the Jacksonville Icemen topped the Norfolk Admirals Sunday Afternoon at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Ben Duffy did tally both goals for Norfolk. Despite the loss, Norfolk sits only two points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division and will return from their four-game road trip with six of a possible eight points.

Norfolk jumped out front first with a goal from Ben Duffy. Kelly Klima received the puck behind the Jacksonville net as a Jacksonville penalty was expiring. Klima fed a pass into the left circle for Don Olivieri. Olivieri shot the puck on net which was initially saved. Ben Duffy found the puck just out of Ken Appleby's reach and was able to roof a shot above the blocker of Appleby to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first period.

The Admirals extended their lead with another goal from Ben Duffy. Norfolk was able to spring in a two-on-one breakaway after the Jacksonville defender turned the puck over at the point. Dominic Alberga was skating down the right side and took a high-stick from a Jacksonville defender in attempt to slow the play down. Alberga attempted to play a cross-ice pass into the slot for a crashing Ben Duffy, but the pass was deflected by a Jacksonville defender. The puck hit off the defender and right to the stick of Duffy in the right circle who was able to slide the shot past Appleby to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead at 9:41 of the second period.

Jacksonville got on the board later with a goal from Christophe Lalancette. Cody Fowlie was able to steal the puck from an Admirals player in the Jacksonville end. Fowlie played the puck across the ice to Wacey Rabbit which sprung Jacksonville in on a two-on-one into the Norfolk zone. Rabbit fed a pass from the right circle into the left circle for Lalancette who was able to shoot the puck just over the glove of Jeremy Brodeur to cut the Norfolk lead to 2-1 at 16:36 of the second period.

Jacksonville would tie the game just seconds into the third period with a power-play goal from Cody Fowlie. Kris Newbury shot the puck from the right point on goal. Brodeur made the initial save but the rebound bounced right to the stick of Fowlie. Fowlie was able to slide the puck right under the pad of Brodeur to tie the game at two 49 seconds into the third period.

Jacksonville would take the lead on another goal from Fowlie. Dajon Mingo skated into the Norfolk zone and into the slot. Mingo fed a pass to the left circle for Fowlie who shot the puck that went right over the glove of Brodeur to give Jacksonville a 3-2 lead at 5:12 of the third period.

Jacksonville would add a late empty net goal and go onto win by a 4-2 final score.

Ken Appleby made 25 saves on 27 shots and gets his third win of the year for Jacksonville, while Jeremy Brodeur made 24 saves on 27 shots and takes the setback for Norfolk.

The Admirals will now return home to face the Reading Royals this Friday and Saturday at Scope. Game time for both games is 7:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, March 1, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, vs. Reading, 7:00 p.m. Nickelodeon Double Dare Night and Pucks & Paws night. Bring your dog to the game. The Admirals will be wearing special Double Dare themed jerseys.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.