Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits

February 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint - A Relay for Life lap will be held outside the Amway Center at 12:15 p.m. prior to the game. The Solar Bears will wear their specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys for the second time this weekend. A cancer survivor recognition ceremony will take place during the first intermission, and a second-intermission luminaria ceremony will honor all of those who have battled the disease.

FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who present their FAIRWINDS debit/card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once all free pairs have been claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer.

TODAY: The Orlando Solar Bears (28-19-4-0) face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-32-3-2) for the seventh meeting of their nine-game regular season series. The Solar Bears are currently 3-2-1-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this season after picking up a 5-3 win last night over Greenville. Orlando enters this afternoon's game with a seven-game point streak on home ice (6-0-1-0) dating back to Jan. 6.

PLAYFAIR PLAYING WITH FIRE: Rookie forward Jackson Playfair's stock continues to rise since turning pro with the Solar Bears last week out of Dalhousie University. Playfair collected two goals in Saturday night's win, giving him a four-game point streak (4g-2a) to start his career.

DONAGHEY POISED TO PLAY 100TH GAME: Second-year pro defenseman Cody Donaghey will skate in his 100th career game this afternoon. The blueliner is currently assigned to the Solar Bears by the San Jose Sharks organization and is enjoying a breakout campaign. In 99 career games with the Solar Bears, Brampton Beast and Belleville Senators (AHL), he has logged 46 points (20g-26a) and 67 penalty minutes.

MONFREDO CLOSING IN ON CAREER-HIGH: Solar Bears captain Mike Monfredo tallied another goal last night, giving him seven for the season. The goal matches his previous total from the 2017-18 campaign with Orlando, and he now sits just one goal shy of his previous career-best of eight, a feat he has achieved twice before during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 house wine specials throughout the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

