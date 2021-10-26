Mariners and Arcadia Team up for Power Play Fundraiser

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners are thrilled to announce today that Arcadia, a climate crisis-fighting tech company that unlocks nationwide access to utility data and renewable energy resources, has joined as a 2021-2022 season sponsor. As part of their sponsorship, Arcadia will donate $100 to Make-A-Wishâ Maine for every home power play the Mariners score. If previous season performance is anything to go by, that could mean more than $2,000 going to help fulfill wishes for children with critical illnesses around the state.

"We are proud to have the support and partnership with Arcadia," said Adam Goldberg, Vice President of Business Operations at the Maine Mariners. "Not only does it make sense to have a clean energy company present our power plays, but they will also help the community with their $100 donation to Make-A-Wishâ Maine for each power play goal. When the other team plays dirty, we have a clean energy partner here to get the fans pumped up!"

"We are so thankful for Arcadia and the Maine Mariners teaming up to help fulfill our goal to grant 75 wishes this upcoming year," said Nichole Rutherford, Director of Development at Make-A-Wishâ Maine. "Each goal the Mariners score on a power play this season will be used to help create life-changing wishes for children in Maine with critical illnesses. Go Mariners!"

Arcadia helps Maine residents make a power play every day by connecting them to local solar farms so that they can help create clean energy for their communities and save money on their power bills. Community solar programs, developed by states like Maine to encourage more renewable energy, provide residents, especially those who don't own their homes, many of the same benefits as installing solar panels on their roof - without any installation, change in utility company, or extra cost to sign up.

Renters and homeowners can join Arcadia's community solar program at arcadia.com/mariners. New members will receive $50 toward their power bill as a thank you for signing up.

The Mariners, proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins, begin a five game homestand on Friday, welcoming in the Trois-Rivieres Lions for the first time at 7:15 PM. Bruins TV broadcaster Jack Edwards will make an appearance and the Mariners will recognize hospitality industry workers. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs, and $3 draft beer through the start of the 2nd period. The Mariners are also home on Sunday for a Halloween afternoon contest against the Reading Royals at 3:00 PM, the "Scary Sundays." Tickets can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

