Lions First Victory Will Have to Wait

October 26, 2021







Tuesday, October 26th was the third game of the season for the Trois-Rivieres Lions and they were against the Newfoundland Growlers once again.

The first penalty of the game was to the Lions player Olivier Archambault for illegal check to the head. The first period continued with a penalty attributed to the Growlers Player Bryan Kapcheck. They also opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal by Todd Burgees.

Todd Skirving received a penalty early in the second period for interference with the goalkeeper. The Growlers forward was given a 2 minutes. Isaac Johnson will be assessed a penalty for high stick.

The third period was not easy, it will start with a power play for the Trois-Rivieres team. Isaac Johnston of the Growlers was the second scorer in the game. Each of the 2 teams was sent to the penalty box following a fight between Ryan Chyzowski and Cédrick Montmigny. They were both sent on the penalty box. Lions captain Cédrick Montmigny was added a 2 minute for instigating this fight.

In the third period, the Lions used a power play to close the gab between the two teams. Olivier Galipeau was the only scorer for the Quebec team. He was assisted by his teammate Peter Abbandonato. Shortly after, the Newfoundland team scored their third goal of the game in an empty net. Bryan McMann is the opposing player to score.

During the last minute of play, penalties were attributed to players from both teams. The players chased were Noel Hoefenmayer for misconduct, James Melindy and Charles-David Beaudoin for roughing.

The game ended with a 4-on-1 for the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Lions next game will be on the road it will be their first away game. The Quebec team will visit the Mariners in the Maine this Friday, October 29th. This team is affiliated with Boston Bruins.

