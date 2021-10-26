Lions Take on Newfoundland Growlers Once Again
October 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The brand-new Quebec ECHL team, the Trois-Rivieres Lions, will once again face their Canadian neighbour the Newfoundland Growlers. Last week the Growlers won their first 2 games against the Trois-Rivieres team.
Tonight, at the Videotron Coliseum, the home team will try to claim their first victory of the season. This victory could be the first in their history. The Growlers won their third game of the season against New York City's Adirondack Thunder.
Players to watch
Arsen Khisamutdinov, of the Trois-Rivieres Lions, who scored 1 goal and 1 assist in the last 2 games.
Bobby McMann who has 2 goals and 2 assists to his credit.
