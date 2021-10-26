Keith Petruzzelli Named ECHL Goalie of the Week

October 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are happy to announce that rookie netminder Keith Petruzzelli has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 24.

Petruzzelli, 22, appeared in one game, his first as a professional, on October 22 against the Trois-Rivieres Lions and the Wilbraham, Massachusetts native stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced to lead his club to a 3-1 victory.

The 6'5" Quinnipiac graduate was a third-round NHL draft pick, 88th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Under contract with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, Petruzzelli was a Hobey Baker finalist in his final year of NCAA hockey, posting a 17-8-4 record with a 1.89 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage with four shutouts.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.