ECHL Transactions - October 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 26, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Tyriq Outen, G

Wichita:

Dylan Olsen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Frankie Melton, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Iowa:

Add Nick Pastorious, F added to active roster (immigration approved) [10/25]

Kansas City:

Add Evan Moyse, G added as EBUG

Maine:

Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

South Carolina:

Delete Alex Dubeau, G ECHL playing rights relinquished (unrestricted free agent)

Tulsa:

Add Jake Pappalardo, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Pleskach, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)

