ECHL Transactions - October 26
October 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, October 26, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Tyriq Outen, G
Wichita:
Dylan Olsen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Frankie Melton, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Iowa:
Add Nick Pastorious, F added to active roster (immigration approved) [10/25]
Kansas City:
Add Evan Moyse, G added as EBUG
Maine:
Delete Sean Bonar, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Isaac Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley McCourt, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete David Tendeck, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
South Carolina:
Delete Alex Dubeau, G ECHL playing rights relinquished (unrestricted free agent)
Tulsa:
Add Jake Pappalardo, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Pleskach, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/20)
