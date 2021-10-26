Admirals Forward Alex Tonge Named ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Tonge of the Norfolk Admirals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for October 21-24.

Tonge scored two goals and added four assists for six points in two games against Reading during the opening weekend of the season.

The 26-year-old had two goals and an assist in a 5-4 win on Friday and added three assists in a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Tonge has recorded 44 points (20g-24a) in 54 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Florida and Adirondack. In 22 career games with the Admirals, Tonge currently has 21 points (11g, 10a).

Prior to turning pro, Tonge tallied 138 points (56g-82a) in 146 career games at Robert Morris University.

On behalf of Alex Tonge, a case of pucks will be donated to a Norfolk youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Admirals kick off the first of three straight against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday in Estero. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm and the game will be broadcasted on FloHockey and Mixlr.

