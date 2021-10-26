Grizzlies Weekly: 3 Game Road Trip this Weekend

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies completed a 3 game series with the Idaho Steelheads last weekend, including a victory on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Kinasewich got his first win as head coach on October 24th as the Grizz defeated the Steelheads 4-0 at Maverik Center. Brian Bowen had 2 goals and Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Matthew Boucher each had 1 goal and 1 assist in the win. Trent Miner got a 21 save shutout. It was Miner's 2nd professional clean sheet as he had 1 shutout for the AHL's Colorado Eagles last season.

Brandon Cutler had a point in all 3 games last weekend. Luka Burzan got an assist on Utah's first goal on Sunday. Burzan was reassigned to the Grizz from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Sunday before the game. Burzan is 1 of 7 former NHL draft picks on the current Grizzlies roster.

The Grizz are at Wichita on Friday night and will be at Allen on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Next homestand for the Grizzlies is on November 5th and 6th vs Rapid City. Friday the 5th is an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 for AFCU members. Pooch on the Pond is on Saturday the 6th where fans can bring their dog to the game.

Tickets for every home game all season long are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. For continuing updates on the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You can catch every Grizzlies game on FloSports and Mixlr.

Last Week's Games

Friday, October 22, 2021 - Idaho 7 Utah 3 - AJ White 3 goals, Luc Brown 2 goals and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan and Charles-Edouard D'Astous each scored for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 27.

Saturday, October 23, 2021 - Idaho 5 Utah 3 - Matthew Boucher 8 shots on goal. Tyler Penner, Nate Clurman and Brian Bowen each scored for Utah. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Idaho was 1 for 1 on the power play. Utah was 0-1.

Sunday, October 24, 2021 - Idaho at Utah. 1:10 pm.

This Week's Games

Friday, October 29, 2021 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm

Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm

Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm.

All times Mountain

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 1-2

Home record: 1-1. Utah outscored Idaho 7-5 at home last weekend.

Road record: 0-1.

Win percentage: .333.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 2.

Last 10: 1-2.

Goals per game: 3.33 (15th) Goals for: 10

Goals against per game: 4.00 (Tied 16th). Goals Against: 12

Shots per game: 31.67 (11th).

Shots against per game: 27.33 (7th).

Power Play: 0 for 4. Last Season: 16.8 % - 47 for 280 (8th).

Penalty Kill: 10 for 15, 66.7% (22nd) Last Season: 84.2 % - 218 for 259 (5th)

Penalty Minutes: 48

Shorthanded Goals: 2

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Players Used: 20

Record When Scoring First: 1-2. Utah scored first in all 3 games last weekend.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 1 2

Opposition 0 0

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen (3).

Assists: Brandon Cutler (3).

Points: Bowen/Cutler (4).

Plus/Minus: Brian Bowen (+6) - Leads league.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (16)

Games Played: Many tied with 3.

Power Play Points: 0. Last season Ryan Lowney led Utah with 17.

Power Play Goals: 0. Current Idaho Steelhead AJ White led Utah with 9 last year.

Power Play Assists: 0. Last season Ryan Lowney and Ty Lewis each had 11.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (15).

Shooting Percentage: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2 for 7). 28.6 %. - Minimum 5 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (1).

Save %: Miner (.873).

Goals Against Average: Miner (3.50)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 2 3 5 0 0 10 Utah Grizzlies 32 39 24 0 95

Opposition 2 6 4 0 0 12 Opposition 27 28 27 0 82

