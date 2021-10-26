Norfolk's Tonge Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

October 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alex Tonge of the Norfolk Admirals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. Oct. 21-24.

Tonge scored two goals and added four assists for six points in two games against Reading during the opening weekend of the season.

The 26-year-old had two goals and an assist in a 5-4 win on Friday and added three assists in a 6-4 loss on Saturday.

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Tonge has recorded 44 points (19g-25a) in 54 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Florida and Adirondack.

Prior to turning pro, Tonge tallied 138 points (56g-82a) in 146 career games at Robert Morris University.

On behalf of Alex Tonge, a case of pucks will be donated to a Norfolk youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Billy Constantinou, Iowa (2 gp, 3g, 1a, 4 pts.) and Patrick Bajkov, Reading (2 gp, 4g, 0a, 4 pts.).

Also Nominated: Mason Mitchell (Cincinnati), Matt Boudens (Fort Wayne), A.J. White (Idaho), Ryan Olsen (Kansas City), Bobby McMann (Newfoundland), Jake McGrew (Orlando), Logan Nelson (Rapid City), Lawton Courtnall (South Carolina), Gordi Myer (Toledo), Arsen Khisamutdinov (Trois-Rivières), Brian Bowen (Utah) and Sean Josling (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.