Growlers Perfect in Trois-Rivières with 4-1 Win
October 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
On the final leg of their 4 game road trip, the Growlers opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal just 8 minutes into the game, when Lions goalie Kevin Poulin misplayed the puck right onto the stick of Growlers forward Todd Burgess who skated the puck into the empty net.
Teams would show the fans in Trois-Rivières a scoreless second period where the Newfoundland Growlers outshot the Lions 11-9. Early in the 3rd period, Isaac Johnson gained a step on a Lions defenseman and buried the puck behind Kevin Poulin to earn his first Growlers goal and gave his team a 2-0 lead.
The Lions finally solved Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli with 4 minutes left in the third period as Olivier Galipeau's blast from the point found the back of the net. Isaac Johnson restored the lead just over a minute later by potting his second of the game into the empty cage and Todd Skriving added another empty-netter with 26 seconds left on the clock to secure the victory and a franchise-best 4-0 start to the season for the Growlers.
Quick Hits
Keith Petruzzelli recorded 36 saves.
Isaac Johnson scored 2 goals in just his first game as a Growler.
The Growlers scored three shorthanded goals.
The three stars were 3 - C. Montminy (TR), 2 - K. Petruzzelli (NFL), and 1 - I. Johnson (NFL)
Next Game
The Growlers take on the Adirondack Thunder at Mary Brown's Centre for the first Growlers game on home ice in 608 days on Friday, November 5th. Single tickets are currently not available for purchase due to issues with Mary Brown's Centre that are currently beyond the Growlers control, to sign up for our single-game tickets waitlist head on over to nlgrowlers.com/singletickets.
