Goaltender David Tendeck Called up to AHL Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender David Tendeck has been assigned by the Coyotes from the Rush to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Tendeck started both of Rapid City's games during the opening weekend and went 1-1-0 with a 3.01 goals against average and .918 save percentage. He helped the Rush earn a win on Friday night by making a career-high 42 saves on 44 shots in the 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers.

The second-year pro spent time with the Roadrunners during the 2020-21 season but did not appear in a game. With the Rush last season he went 11-14-0 with a 2.78 GAA and .909 save percentage in 27 appearances. He was selected by Arizona in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL entry draft and is in the second year of an entry-level contract with the Coyotes.

Rapid City returns to action on Friday night in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck Drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 7:10 PM.

