Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Newfoundland Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Keith Petruzzelli of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 21-24.

Petruzzelli stopped 35 of the 36 shots he faced in his pro debut during Newfoundland's 3-1 win at Trois-Rivières on Friday.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Petruzzelli spent the last four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Runner Up: Hunter Shepard, South Carolina (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .952 save pct).

Also Nominated: Michael Houser (Cincinnati), Adam Scheel (Idaho), Angus Redmond (Kansas City), Zach Emond (Orlando), David Tendeck (Rapid City), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivières), Joe Murdaca (Wheeling) and Colten Ellis (Worcester).

