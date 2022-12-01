Mariners Add Chad Pietroniro

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added forward Chad Pietroniro on Thursday, claiming him off waivers from the Newfoundland Growlers. Pietroniro began the season with the Newfoundland Growlers, where he played seven games, four of which were against Maine.

A 26-year-old forward from Montreal, QC, Pietroniro is one of five hockey playing brothers. Father Marco played professionally in the United States and Italy throughout the 1990s. Younger brother Matteo, a defenseman, has also played for the Growlers this season and last, and is currently under contract with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

In seven games for the Growlers this season, Pietroniro has no points and nine penalty minutes. He spent most of the previous five seasons playing in the Alps Hockey League for Asiago and Cortina and went over to France for 2021-22 to play for Mulhouse of Ligue Magnus.

Pietroniro played in several junior hockey leagues, including the North American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Before turning pro, he finished his junior career with the Terrebonne Cobras of the Quebec Junior Hockey League in 2016-17. Pietroniro has also played defense throughout his career.

The Mariners play three games this weekend with the Adirondack Thunder, beginning Friday and Saturday night in Glens Falls, NY. They return home on Sunday, December 4th at 3 PM for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings. Fans are invited to throw stuffed animal donations onto the ice after the Mariners first goal, with proceeds going to Marine Toys for Tots and the Holden Police Department. There will also be a postgame skate with Mariners players and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

