Kim and O'Neil Return from Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Michael Kim and forward Kevin O'Neil will rejoin the Stingrays ahead of their upcoming three-in-three weekend series. The duo joined the Bears last Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kim, 27, signed an AHL deal with the Bears this past summer and was assigned to South Carolina before the season began. The Stingrays acquired Kim's ECHL rights from the Maine Mariners in exchange for Nick Isaacson the same day he signed with Hershey. Kim has suited up for 12 games with South Carolina, tallying eight points on two goals and six assists including a game-winning goal on November 11th against Savannah.

The native of Toronto, ON has accumulated 60 points on eight goals and 52 assists while appearing in 135 career ECHL games over the past four seasons with the Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen, Maine Mariners, and the Stingrays. Kim has also dressed in 49 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL where the defenseman assisted on 10 goals.

O'Neil, 24, joins the Stingrays where he has recorded 15 points on eight goals and seven assists in 12 games this season. O'Neil closed out the 2021-22 season with South Carolina and appeared in the final 10 games, posting 10 points on six goals and four assists upon completing his collegiate career.

Prior to turning pro, O'Neil competed in 130 career collegiate games where he recorded 60 points on 23 goals and 37 assists. The native of Latham, NY played four years of college hockey at Yale University before completing his final season at the University of Connecticut.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign this Thursday, December 1st, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena beginning at 7:00 p.m. This will be the first of three-straight games for South Carolina on the weekend.

