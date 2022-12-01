Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Icemen (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (7-5-3-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (8-7-0-0)

December 1, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #16

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Jake Jackson (16)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (0-0-1-0) Home: 0-0-1-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 10, 2022 - Greenville 1 vs Jacksonville 2 OT

Next Meeting:

January 1, 2022 - Greenville vs Jacksonville

All-Time Record:

(25-22-7)

QUICK BITS

BREAK OUT THE BROOMS:

A Thanksgiving Day contest between the Swamp Rabbits and Orlando Solar Bears was a back-and-forth contest throughout. Orlando jumped out to a 3-2 lead heading into the final period. A pair of goals early in the final frame by Brett Kemp and Dallas Gerads gave the Rabbits a one goal advantage. Orlando forward Tristin Langan tied the contest halfway through the period, sending the game to overtime. With 3:38 left in extra period, the Rabbits scored the game-winning goal, a Tyler Inamoto shot from inside the blue line. Greenville's win was the second in a row over the Solar Bears, completing the holiday sweep over the last place team in the South Division.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

The Jacksonville Icemen are led by Forwards Ara Nazarian and Christopher Brown, who share the team lead in points with 14. Brown has scored a point in each of the last four games, including a trio of assists on November 23rd against the Florida Everblades. Nazarian holds the team lead for total goals with eight (8). Goalies Olof Lindbom and Parker Gahagen split time for the Icemen, with third goaltender Charles Williams making two appearances including the team's win over Greenville in November. Jacksonville is currently on a two-game slide as they fell to Florida and Savannah last weekend, bringing their record to 8-7-0 through the first 15 games of the campaign.

A NEW FRONTMAN:

Standing alone atop the Swamp Rabbits points leaderboard is Alex Ierullo, who had an explosive pair of games against the Solar Bears. Ierullo tallied five (5) points in the two-game set, all coming by the assists. He enters the weekend with 16 points (5g, 11a). Ierullo will look to add to his point total against a Jacksonville team that gives up 3.07 goals per game.

NON-STOP NIKITA:

Nikita Pavlychev continues to score for the Swamp Rabbits, adding 2 more goals over the Thanksgiving set, bringing his season total to 10. Three of his goals have come on the power-play, and he will look to keep Greenville's man-advantage on a role against a Jacksonville side that has performed valiantly on the penalty-kill with 81.6% efficiency.

HONEY BUNCHES OF BRETT:

Brett Kemp has seemingly erased the idea of a single point performance from his mind, as the Reign prospect recorded his 5th and 6th multi-point nights of the season against Orlando. The forward recorded 3 goals and an assist in the set, including the helper on the overtime winner on Thanksgiving Day. Kemp has yet to record a single point performance recording all 14 of his points within the six multi-point games.

"WIN"AMOTO:

After a four-game scoreless streak, Tyler Inamoto changed the narrative in an emphatic way. The 6'2" defenseman netted the overtime winner on Thanksgiving Day in Orlando. The goal is the second of the season for the Ontario Reign prospect.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following Thursday night's contest, the Swamp Rabbits will stay at home for a two-game weekend set against the Atlanta Gladiators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. When these two teams last met back on November 1st, the Gladiators won on their home ice, by a score of 2-1. Atlanta has won three of the last four, placing them in 2nd place in the South Division, where they currently hold a 9-5-1 record (19 points).

