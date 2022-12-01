Idaho's Brady Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads' defenseman Darren Brady is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November after posting a league-best +17 rating in just eight games.

Brady posted an even or better rating in each of his eight games during the month including a +4 on Nov. 25 against Allen and a +3 on Nov. 23 against the Americans.

The 26-year-old ranks second in the ECHL with a +21 rating this season while adding two assists in 10 games. Brady was loaned to San Jose of the American Hockey League earlier this week, and has appeared in two games with the Barracuda.

A native of Lake Orion, Michigan, Brady has complied 36 points (7g-29a) in 93 career ECHL games with Idaho and Rapid City. He has added two assists in eight career games with Macon in the Southern Professional Hockey League and also seen action in four career American Hockey League games with Abbotsford and San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Brady posted 36 points (10g-26a) in 135 career games at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will Darren Brady with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Steelheads' home game.

Runner-Up: Matt Register, Idaho (+16).

