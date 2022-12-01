Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, December 1 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA as they take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the second time this season. Tonight's game will kick off a three-in-three for South Carolina before they return home tomorrow vs. Jacksonville and Saturday to host Savannah for the first time ever.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays fell by a final score of 4-3 in a shootout last Saturday against the Atlanta Gladiators. In a seesaw contest, South Carolina saw goals from Alex Fortin, Carter Turnbull, and Andrew Cherniwchan who forced overtime with a shorthanded goal. Clay Stevenson stopped 37 of 40 shots he faced in the contest.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates have faced off one time in franchise history back on Friday, November 11th when South Carolina traveled to Savannah and picked up the win. The Stingrays stormed back from a two-goal deficit, netting four unanswered goals to finish the comeback with a 5-3 victory.

SCARFO SKATES IN 200TH GAME

Forward Ryan Scarfo will be skating in his 200th career game tonight. The fifth year forward has played predominantly in the AHL, appearing in 128 games for the Belleville Senators, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Rochester Americans where he scored 28 points on 10 goals and 18 assists. Scarfo has also suited up for 71 games in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast, Wheeling Nailers, and Stingrays where he has accumulated 37 points on 17 goals and 20 assists.

GUESS WHO'S BACK?

Forward Alex Fortin returned from his stint on the IR last Saturday in Atlanta after missing five games due to injury. The native of Blainville, QC scored in his first game back to tie the game at one apiece with a shot from the right circle. On the season, Fortin has three goals and five assists for eight points in nine games played with the Stingrays. South Carolina will also see the return of defenseman Evan Wardley to the lineup tonight after missing last weekend's pair of games.

HITTING THEIR STRIDE

The goaltending tandem of Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall are hitting their stride and pushing each other to the next level, saving over 92.5% of shots they faced in each of the last four games. Stevenson has saved 72 shots in his last two starts, posting a .949 save percentage and a 1.89 goals against average. Wall has been nearly identical, stopping 62 of 66 shots for a .939 save percentage and a 2.03 goals against average.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, December 2 at 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Friday, December 9 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville - Saturday, December 10 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m.

