ECHL Transactions - December 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 1, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Jamie Dorsey, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Westin Michaud, F from Savannah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Theut, G assigned by Utica

Allen:

Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tanner Eberle, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Idaho:

Add Darren Brady, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Daniel D'Amico, F activated from Injured Reserve

Maine:

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)

Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Newfoundland:

Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Rory Kerins, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Savannah:

Delete Peter DiLiberatore, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve

Add Benton Maass, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Wheeling:

Delete Cedric Pare, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Kenny Hausinger, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Muzzillo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Worcester:

Add Billy Jerry, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

