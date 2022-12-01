ECHL Transactions - December 1
December 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 1, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Jamie Dorsey, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Westin Michaud, F from Savannah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Theut, G assigned by Utica
Allen:
Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Chase Perry, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tanner Eberle, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)
Delete Michael McNiven, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Idaho:
Add Darren Brady, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Daniel D'Amico, F activated from Injured Reserve
Maine:
Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)
Delete Chad Pietroniro, F/D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Newfoundland:
Add Simon Kubicek, D assigned by Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Rory Kerins, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Savannah:
Delete Peter DiLiberatore, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve
Add Benton Maass, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Wheeling:
Delete Cedric Pare, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Kenny Hausinger, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Muzzillo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Worcester:
Add Billy Jerry, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
