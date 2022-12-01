Gladiators Announce Partnership with Leads Near Me

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the team has entered a partnership with Leads Near Me for the 2022-23 season. Leads Near Me will also serve as the presenting sponsor for Gladiators power plays at Gas South Arena and on the Gladiators Broadcast Network for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

"We're extremely excited to partner with the team at Leads Near Me," said Chief Revenue Officer Steve Brown. "Ryan and his team have already displayed a commitment to supporting youth hockey in Atlanta, and we believe that together we can continue to grow youth hockey in our community."

Based in Lawrenceville, Leads Near Me is a digital marketing firm that specializes in increasing revenue for auto repair shops through Google Ads and local search-engine optimization. Along with Google Ads and Local SEO, Leads Near Me also creates value for its partners through website design, Facebook advertising, and direct mailing campaigns. To schedule an appointment and find out more, visit LeadsNearMe.com.

"Leads Near Me is thrilled to work with the Atlanta Gladiators," said Leads Near Me Chief Executive Officer Ryan Burton. "Having someone like Anson Carter involved with the team illustrates a commitment to the community that matches our own. With Derek Nesbitt engaged with the team, there's a strong connection to youth hockey that we're excited to be a part of as well. Along with the new partnership with the Gladiators, Leads Near Me is proud to sponsor the Atlanta Phoenix and support local youth hockey initiatives. That is a hat-trick for sure!"

The Gladiators play next on Friday at 7:05 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

