Third Period Surge Powers Fuel Past Oilers

December 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 3-1 to the Indy Fuel at the BOK Center on Thursday night

Jackson Leef wasted no time scoring, depositing the second shot of the game, beating Zach Driscoll off a turnover, putting Tulsa up 1-0 2:21 in. Kirill Chaika blasted a slap shot with 5:32 remaining in the frame, tying the game 1-1.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, keeping the score 1-1.

Alex Wideman scored the eventual game-winning goal on the power play with 5:51 remaining in the contest. Cooper Zech scored an insurance goal less than a minute later to close the scoring 3-1 in Indy's favor.

Tulsa returns to the BOK Center tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:05 p.m. - hosting the Fuel for back-to-back nights.

