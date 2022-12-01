Third Period Surge Powers Fuel Past Oilers
December 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 3-1 to the Indy Fuel at the BOK Center on Thursday night
Jackson Leef wasted no time scoring, depositing the second shot of the game, beating Zach Driscoll off a turnover, putting Tulsa up 1-0 2:21 in. Kirill Chaika blasted a slap shot with 5:32 remaining in the frame, tying the game 1-1.
Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, keeping the score 1-1.
Alex Wideman scored the eventual game-winning goal on the power play with 5:51 remaining in the contest. Cooper Zech scored an insurance goal less than a minute later to close the scoring 3-1 in Indy's favor.
Tulsa returns to the BOK Center tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:05 p.m. - hosting the Fuel for back-to-back nights.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
