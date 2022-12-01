Darren Brady Named Recipient of AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month

BOISE, ID - The ECHL announced today that defenseman Darren Brady is the recipient of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer for the Month after posting a league-best plus-minus rating of +17 in just eight games during November.

Brady posted an even or better rating in each of his eight games during the month including a +4 on Nov. 25 against Allen and a +3 on Nov. 23 against the Americans.

The 26-year-old ranks second in the ECHL with a +21 rating this season while adding two assists in 10 games. Brady was loaned to San Jose of the American Hockey League earlier this week and skated for the Barracuda on Tuesday and Wednesday against Iowa.

A native of Lake Orion, Michigan, Brady has complied 36 points (7g-29a) in 93 career ECHL games with Idaho and Rapid City. He has added two assists in eight career games with Macon in the Southern Professional Hockey League and also has seen action in four career American Hockey League games with Abbotsford and San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, Brady posted 36 points (10G, 26A) in 135 career games at the Rochester Institute of Technology from 2016-20 serving ad captain during his senior season in 2019-20.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will Darren Brady with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Steelheads' home game.

