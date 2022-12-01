Fuel Defeat Tulsa in Series Opener

TULSA - The Fuel continued their road trip in Tulsa Thursday night where they began a three game series against the Oilers in an attempt to stay in first place in the Central division. Despite not scoring first, they took the win 3-1 after two late game goals.

The Tulsa Oilers struck first in the game on goaltender Zach Driscoll, with a goal from Indiana native Jackson Leef to make it 1-0. Despite having a few power play opportunities, the Fuel tied the game up in the first period at even-strength with a powerful shot from defenseman Kirill Chaika.

Both teams took penalties toward the end of the period and ended up playing some 4-on-4 minutes but the period ended without another goal.

There was no score in the second period despite a few great chances on both ends. Both goaltenders put on a show in the middle frame to keep the score 1-1.

Alex Wideman finally broke the tie late in the third period with a power play goal assisted by Cam Hillis and Shane Kuzmeski to make it 2-1 with just six minutes to go in the third period. Things opened up for the Fuel as just 55 seconds later, Cooper Zech added another goal, this time assisted by Seamus Malone and Andrew Bellant, who are both looking at point streaks.

Time ticked down after that with a small rush by Tulsa after pulling their goaltender, but they were not able to come up with another goal after the first.

The Fuel play the Oilers again tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. ET for the middle game of a three game set this weekend.

