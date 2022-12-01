Gatenby Scores Late as Rabbits Top Icemen for Third Straight Win

GREENVILLE, SC - Joe Gatenby's late goal and David Hrenak's 36-save performance lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits over the Jacksonville Icemen 4-3 on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for their third straight win.

In their second meeting of the season, the two sides were level for only a few minutes, as Victor Hadfield scored his third of the season, tipping a puck into the Greenville net for a 1-0 Jacksonville lead. The Icemen doubled the lead at 6:26, as Derek Lodermeier scored a power-play goal.

The intermission adjustments paid dividends for the Swamp Rabbits as Tanner Eberle sniped his fifth of the season at 2:53 to cut the Jacksonville lead in half. After the Icemen took a penalty 11:25, Greenville's power-play needed just 20 seconds before Alex Ierullo scored his sixth of the campaign to level the score line at 2-2. Another Icemen penalty gave way for another power-play goal, as Nikita Pavlychev tucked his team-leading 11th of the season into the net for the Swamp Rabbits' first lead of the night.

Into the third, the Icemen tied the game at 10:23, as Zach Jordan backhanded his second of the season. Greenville goaltender David Hrenak made multiple highlight-reel saves to keep the game tied, before Joe Gatenby fired the puck through a screen and into the net for a 4-3 Greenville lead at 17:57, his second of the season and first game-winning goal of his career.

Hrenak earned his second consecutive victory and fourth of the season after stopping 36 of 37 Jacksonville shots.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 8-5-3-0 while the Icemen fall to 8-8-0-0.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on December 2, to welcome the Atlanta Gladiators to Greenville for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

