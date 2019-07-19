Mariachis Fall to Margaritas, 6-5

Margaritas 7 (60-39), Mariachis 5 (43-56), - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Shortstop Elliot Soto finished the night 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored ... Drew Weeks connected on his ninth home run of the season while Yonder Alonso picked up his second long ball of 2019 in Triple-A.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Mariachis starting pitcher Pat Dean allowed three runs over 6.0 innings, striking out eight and walking two. Despite the quality start, Dean took a no-decision ... Harrison Musgrave suffered the loss, allowing three runs over an inning on the mound ... Jesus Tinoco tossed a scoreless frame out of the bullpen ... Phillip Diehl allowed a run over his inning on the mound.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes are now 10-6 all-time playing as the Mariachis, including a 4-1 record against El Paso and a 6-2 record at home.

ON DECK: Saturday - El Paso Chihuahuas at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT ... Fireworks presented by New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center

PROBABLES: El Paso: RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 7.20), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-5, 5.89)

